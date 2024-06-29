DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One More Time Dance Party: A Tribute to the Hits of '94 - '04

MilkBoy
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$14.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kings of Theme Presents

One More Time Dance Party: A Tribute to the Hits of '94 - '04 at MilkBoy

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Doors & Show at 9:00 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
Kings of Theme Presents:
$
Lineup

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

