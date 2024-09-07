DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Decibel Open Air 2024 - Day 1

Bosco Albergati
Sat, 7 Sept, 12:00 pm
DJCastelfranco Emilia
From €69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

For all the info: www.decibelopenair.com

Tutte le età
Presentato da DECIBEL

Lineup

10
Cristina Lazic, Fisher, Franky Rizardo and 10 more

Venue

Bosco Albergati

Via Lavichielle 6, 41013 Castelfranco Emilia Modena, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.