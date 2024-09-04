Top track

The Cold Stares - Any Way the Wind Blows

The Cold Stares

New Cross Inn
Wed, 4 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Cold Stares

For the past ten years, The Cold Stares have toured the world relentlessly as a duo, blowing away audiences across the US and Europe with a fierce, blistering live show that belied their bare bones, guitar-and-drums setup. Now, the band is...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
Lineup

The Dead Reds, The Cold Stares

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

