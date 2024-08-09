Top track

An evening with Martin Sexton

The Griffin House Beer Garden
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsPalenville
About Martin Sexton

The real thing, people." -Billboard

Martin Sexton returns with what RollingStone calls his “soul-marinated

voice,” acoustic guitar, and a suitcase full of heartfelt songs.

The 2023 Tour takes Martin across North America in support of his latest ep 2020 Read more

Event information

Radio Woodstock 100.1 presents

An evening with

Martin Sexton

The Griffin House Beer Garden (Outdoors)

Palenville, NY

Doors 7 - Show 8

All Ages
Presented by Radio Woodstock.
Lineup

Martin Sexton

Venue

The Griffin House Beer Garden

3311 State Route 23a, Palenville, New York 12463, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

FAQs

What are the hours of this event?

7:00pm - Doors Open

8:00pm - Martin Sexton

10:00pm (approximately) - Show ends

Where do I park?

Parking is available at the Griffin House and nearby lots.

Is this event Outdoors?

YES. The concert is outdoors rain or shine. In case of severe weather please check this website for updated information!

What can I bring in the venue?

- Bags smaller than 16”x16”x8” will be permitted inside the venue.

- Low-backed chairs (under 30″) to ensure good viewing for your neighbors.

- Strollers that are reasonably sized and do not obstruct the view of others

- In the event of rain, handheld umbrellas are allowed in the venue.

- Non-professional cameras are permitted but cannot be used to reproduce the event and must not interfere with other fans’ enjoyment of the show. (No audio or video recording)

What should I leave at home?

- Bags larger than 16”x16”x8” will NOT be permitted inside the venue.

- No coolers, outside food, beverages, glass containers of any kind, alcoholic beverages, illegal substances of any kind, firearms, noise-making devices, laser pointers, knives, box cutters, tools of any kind (including hammers, knives, screwdrivers, etc.), pepper spray, mace, or any kind of item that could be used as a weapon.

- Professional audio visual equipment

- Beach umbrellas or beach balls

- Pop up tents

- Pets (sorry, we love dogs and cats but cannot allow them into the event). Please DO NOT plan to leave your pet in your car!

- Drones

