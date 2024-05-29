DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sleep Cult

The Vera Project
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Vera Project Presents

Wednesday May 29th 2024

Stetson Heatseeker

Sleep Cult

Old Face Magenta

Dead Energy

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Vera Project.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sleep Cult, Stetson Heat Seeker, Dead Energy

Venue

The Vera Project

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

