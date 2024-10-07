Top track

Dent May + Robi Mitch + Lorcán

Rough Trade Bristol
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“The craft of songwriting is 100% what I'm about,” says Dent May. “That's what keeps me going. My goal is to just live a long life and write a ton of good songs.” With the Mississippi-raised, Los Angeles-based musician and pop auteur what you see is what y...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lorcán, Robi Mitch, Dent May

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

