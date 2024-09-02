Top track

Confidence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ocean Alley

Brighton Dome
Mon, 2 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Confidence
Got a code?

About

JOY. presents
Ocean Alley
+ Hockey Dad

All Ages. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult in the Stalls General Admission Area. No unaccompanied under 14s in the venue.

UNDER 16s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT IN THE STALLS GENERAL ADMISSION AREA...

Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ocean Alley, Hockey Dad

Venue

Brighton Dome

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.