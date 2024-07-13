Top track

Chancha Via Circuito X El Búho + Aluminé + AUKA

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 13 Jul, 1:00 pm
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Back for round 2 after last year's epic daytime party we once again welcome two titans of the Latin American and global underground electronic scene: Chancha Via Circuito and El Búho. For this peak summer tropical rave, in the garden of one of South East L...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chancha Via Circuito, El Búho, Aluminé Guerrero and 1 more

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

