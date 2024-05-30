Top track

Giorgio Canali, Rossofuoco - Nuvole senza Messico

Giorgio Canali - Pericolo Giallo Tour

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 30 May, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Giorgio Canali torna con Pericolo Giallo al MONK

Con oltre 30 anni di carriera alle spalle che l’hanno visto attraversare da protagonista la musica alternativa italiana, prima con le esperienze dei CCCP, CSI e PGR, poi come produttore di numerosi artisti...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Giorgio Canali

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

