Henge

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80

Event information

Attention Humans! This is HENGE.

We are not from this world.

We bring you music from distant planets.

We offer this gift for the edification of humankind… so that eventually your species may put an end to war and set up new homes in space.

Ouroboros presents...

Lineup

HENGE

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

