Top track

Deco - Everybody Wants To Be Somebody Else

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deco

The Waterfront Studio
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deco - Everybody Wants To Be Somebody Else
Got a code?

About

Good mood music. Unwavered by the movements around them, Deco have become one of the UK’s most intriguing viral pop acts in the last 2 years. With a persistent knack for classic songwriting, Deco blend the contemporary with their love of the 80s synth pop Read more

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Deco

Venue

The Waterfront Studio

139-141 King St, NR1 1QH, Norwich
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.