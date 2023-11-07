Top track

Hermanos Gutiérrez - Cerca De Ti

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hermanos Gutiérrez

La Cigale
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €26.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hermanos Gutiérrez - Cerca De Ti
Got a code?

About

Nés d'une mère équatorienne et d'un père suisse, c'est dans leurs racines latines que les Hermanos Gutiérrez puisent un certain décor d'émotions.

"Si l'un de nous a une mélodie et qu'il manque un son, l'autre la complète. Nous partageons une compréhension Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.