Philip Sayce

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A hotshot guitarist who plays a revved-up mixture of electric blues, hard rock, and tough psychedelia, Philip Sayce was born in Aberystwyth, Wales. When he was two years old, his family pulled up stakes and moved to Canada. Sayce grew up in Toronto, where...

The Gig Cartel presents...

Lineup

Philip Sayce, Troy Redfern

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

