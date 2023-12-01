DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mecna - Stupido Amore Tour

Teatro Palapartenope
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsNapoli
€33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mecna è tornato ad aprile 2023 con i singoli “Mille Voci” (feat Drast) e "Ciò che Splende", seguiti dall'album "Stupido Amore" uscito il 5 maggio, presentato con 6 showcase esclusivi dal vivo, tutti sold-out

Torna a Napoli!!!

Tutte le età

Presentato da Ufficio K.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mecna

Venue

Teatro Palapartenope

Via Corrado Barbagallo, 115, 80125 Napoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.