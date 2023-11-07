DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Two Weeks In Nashville

MOTH Club
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is excited to partner up with Purple Heart Records to welcome the British indie-rock band Two Weeks in Nashville in the mind-blowing scenario of Moth Club on Tuesday, November 7th.

Introducing UK indie-rock band Two Weeks In Nashville.   Afte Read more

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Two Weeks In Nashville

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.