Two Weeks In Nashville - Afterglow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Two Weeks In Nashville

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.65

About

Citizen Live is excited to partner up with Purple Heart Records to welcome the British indie-rock band Two Weeks in Nashville.

Introducing UK indie-rock band Two Weeks In Nashville. After discovering their sound & identity whilst on a writing trip to Nashville, the band have been making waves in the UK indie scene.

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Two Weeks In Nashville

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

