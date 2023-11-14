DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La productrice, DJ et chanteuse Yaeji, d’origine coréenne et basée à New-York, s’est rapidement fait une place de choix sur la scène club grâce à ses chansons introspectives, taillées pour le dancefloor, qui mélangent house, electronica, rnb, hip-hop et po
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.