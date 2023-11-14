Top track

Raingurl

Yaeji

Élysée Montmartre
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La productrice, DJ et chanteuse Yaeji, d’origine coréenne et basée à New-York, s’est rapidement fait une place de choix sur la scène club grâce à ses chansons introspectives, taillées pour le dancefloor, qui mélangent house, electronica, rnb, hip-hop et po Read more

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Yaeji

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

