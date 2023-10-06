Top track

Sea Groove

Wheels And Wax - Big Boss Man

229
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wheels & Wax present

BIG BOSS MAN

Wheels & Wax are delighted to present Big Boss Man and Green Seagull for a hip shaking night of Latin, Soul & 60s goodness.

Join us on Friday 6th October as the powerhouse act Big Boss Man headlines Venue 229 on Great P Read more

Presented by Wheels And Wax

Lineup

Big Boss Man, Green Seagull

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

