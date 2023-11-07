Top track

Isole - The Song of the Whales

Isole + Ophis

Black Shelter
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€11.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ISOLE + Ophis - Black Shelter (Nantes / Carquefou)

Tout public

Présenté par Black Speech Production
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ophis, Isole

Venue

Black Shelter

Route De Paris, 44470 Carquefou, France
Doors open7:30 pm

