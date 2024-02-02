DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John McCutcheon

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

John McCutcheon live at Eddie's Attic!

For fifty years now “Folk Music’s Rustic Renaissance Man” (Washington Post) John McCutcheon has been everywhere in the folk music scene. A breath-taking multi-instrumentalist, a traditional music archivist, one of th...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Lineup

John McCutcheon

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

