DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keys N Krates

El Club Detroit
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Since forming over a decade ago in their native Toronto, Keys N Krates have carved their own path via a bass- centric, sample-driven sound which melds the realms of electronic, hip-hop and beyond. The group—composed of drummer Adam Tune, keyboardist David Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Key Mitch , Keys N Krates

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.