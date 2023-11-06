Top track

In This Dark Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aime Simone

La Cigale
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In This Dark Time
Got a code?

About

Auteur-compositeur-interprète et producteur français d'origine norvégienne, né à Paris, Aime Simone est déjà l'auteur de "Say Yes, Say No", un premier album enregistré à Berlin, sorti en juillet 2020, qui inclut son single certifié disque d'or 'Shining Lig Read more

Présenté par Corida.

Lineup

Aime Simone

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.