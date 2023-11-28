DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Originaires de Brighton, Egyptian Blue jouent un post-punk anguleux hérité de Gang of Four, Preoccupations et Wire. Ils viendront présenter les titres de leur nouvel album, dans la lignée de leurs deux EPs Collateral Damage et Body of Itch, sortis sur Yala...
