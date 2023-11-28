Top track

Nylon Wire

Egyptian Blue + Guest

La Boule Noire
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.50

About

Originaires de Brighton, Egyptian Blue jouent un post-punk anguleux hérité de Gang of Four, Preoccupations et Wire. Ils viendront présenter les titres de leur nouvel album, dans la lignée de leurs deux EPs Collateral Damage et Body of Itch, sortis sur Yala...

Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Egyptian Blue

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

