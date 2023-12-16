Top track

Think About Things

Dadi Freyr - i'm doing a tour PART 2

Große Freiheit 36
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€37.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

präsentiert von: Kulturnews, MTV, MusikBlog, Laut.de

Daði Freyr hat ein Album gemacht. Das wisst ihr bereits, wenn ihr seine jüngsten Aktivitäten verfolgt habt.

Daði Freyr hat eine ganz eigene Art, die Dinge zu betr...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von BTA & OHA! Music.

Lineup

Daði Freyr

Venue

Große Freiheit 36, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

