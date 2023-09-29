Top track

Latino Fest

Fusion
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£13.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are beyond excited to bring UK's biggest Latino Fest to Liverpool! We will be partying to the best of Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata, Baile Funk and Dembow across two rooms at one of Liverpool’s top party venues Fusion Club dancing to our handpick DJs all ni Read more

Presented by Latino Fest.

Lineup

Venue

Fusion

17 Fleet Street, Liverpool, L1 4AR, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

