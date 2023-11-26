DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nocturnal Animals

The Bill Murray
Sun, 26 Nov, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Burnham meets Boosh.

Tim Minchin meets Tim Key.

A tour de force of comedy, music and rapping.

Fresh off the back of a storming Edinburgh Fringe run, rapping sensation Amelia Hamilton, (Musical Comedy Awards Finalist 2023) and multi-instrumentalist Tawny Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.