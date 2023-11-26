DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Burnham meets Boosh.
Tim Minchin meets Tim Key.
A tour de force of comedy, music and rapping.
Fresh off the back of a storming Edinburgh Fringe run, rapping sensation Amelia Hamilton, (Musical Comedy Awards Finalist 2023) and multi-instrumentalist Tawny
