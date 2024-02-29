Top track

Mechanical Bull

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hutch

Whereelse?
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mechanical Bull
Got a code?

Event information

In 2022 Twang-Pop Post Yacht-Rock Soft Psychers Hutch had an astounding first year releasing three singles, picking up a strong organic following, hitting the festival circuit, receiving BBC and international radio attention, making the glastonbury longlis Read more

Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hutch

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.