Top track

DJ Aron - Can I Get a Bump

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beyond Midnight - The Room Eros by DJ ARON

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Aron - Can I Get a Bump
Got a code?

About

**DJ ARON is back in London for a Beyond Midnight Special - THE ROOM !

XXL PLAY ZONE

The Worlds Biggest Circuit DJ returns to London !

WELCOME TO BEYOND MIDNIGHT**

Our epic multi room club experience, EVERY SATURDAY - Midnight til Midday !

All the mus Read more

Presented by OnNation.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DJ Aron

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.