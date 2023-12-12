DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Horatio's friends tell him he needs to open up, but he feels he has nothing to confess. Being part of a generation where everyone is constantly reminded that ‘It's okay to not be okay’, Horatio asks the question: is it no longer okay to be okay?
