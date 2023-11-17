DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jarrera klubb x dabadaba

Dabadaba
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:45 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
From €7
About

LILAKK

SKIAT

ITZALETAN SUA

DJEIKS

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

