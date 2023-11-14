DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tucson Folk Fest Presents: Songwriter Roundtable

The Century Room
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10-$15 tickets | 6pm doors / 7pm show) Tucson Folk Fest presents a monthly Songwriter Roundtable hosted by Eric Schaffer. This month Eric’s guests are Eric Ramsey and Russell Bartlett

Eric Ramsey

Eric is the Winner of the International Blues Challenge

Presented by The Century Room & The Tucson Folk Festival

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

