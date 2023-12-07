DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grinch Rave

Don Quixote
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Tough Luvv in the City of Angels for the most Whoville-tastic party of the year - the Grinch Rave, happening on December 7th, 2023!

Don Quixote is about to get a whimsical makeover as we bring together the magic of Dr. Seuss's beloved Grinch with the Read more

Presented by Tough Luvv

Lineup

DJ Flapjack

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.