LICK: Manchester Round 2

Dot-Ten
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.

18+ must bring ID

Last Entry 1am

No tickets on the door (Online only)

Please note: LICK is filmed and photographed for promotional purposes. If you do not wish to be on camera please approach us politely on the night and let us Read more

Presented by LICK Events.

Lineup

Emz, Miller Black

Venue

Dot-Ten

George Street, Manchester, M1 4HF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

