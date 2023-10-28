Top track

ARL II: DALILA, HIGHKILI, GUIM

El Pumarejo
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€3

About

'Desde Canarias a Barcelona con parada en Sevilla. El próximo sábado 28 de octubre, por primera vez conformando un mismo line up, se consolida la triangulación nacida con motivo del release "Ojitos". UKG, breaks y bassline poderoso para tus oídos.'

'ARL ( Read more

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Lineup

Highkili, Guim, Dalila

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Doors open9:00 pm

