VOLVEMOS A NUESTRA CASA...
¡A NUESTRO MOMENTO!
AFROBRUNCH BARCELONA EDITION
EL DOMINGO 29 DE OCTUBRE VOLVEMOS A "LA TERRRAZZA", DENTRO DEL GRAN POBLE ESPANYOL.
VAMOS A DARLO TODO CON LOS MEJORES DJ´S DE AFROBEATS, AMAPIANO Y DANCEHALL EN BARCELONA.
