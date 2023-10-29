Top track

AFROBRUNCH BARCELONA EDITION

La Terrrazza
Sun, 29 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VOLVEMOS A NUESTRA CASA...

¡A NUESTRO MOMENTO!

AFROBRUNCH BARCELONA EDITION

EL DOMINGO 29 DE OCTUBRE VOLVEMOS A "LA TERRRAZZA", DENTRO DEL GRAN POBLE ESPANYOL.

VAMOS A DARLO TODO CON LOS MEJORES DJ´S DE AFROBEATS, AMAPIANO Y DANCEHALL EN BARCELONA.

TE Read more

AFROBRUNCH SPAIN

Lineup

Dre Tala , DJ PaperCuts

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

