Top track

Belishas - Operator

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Belishas

The Lanes
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Belishas - Operator
Got a code?

About

Bristol’s new jank-pop band tread a grey area between fragile melancholy and visceral catharsis. Belishas is a project based on duality. Since 2019 the group have morphed through many stages and interpretations of itself, landing upon a mixture of scratchy Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Belishas

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.