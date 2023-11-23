DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live Music Events and TikTok

Torneria Tortona
Thu, 23 Nov, 3:15 pm
TalkMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Con più di 1 miliardo e mezzo di utenti attivi nel mondo, il suo linguaggio emozionale ed il suo basare sui Trend Musicali e sonori il Core del suo successo, TikTok rappresenta ormai un Touchpoint “imprescindibile” per qualsiasi attore dell’industria music...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.