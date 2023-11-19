DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ginevra Nervi "The Disorder of Appearances AV"

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sun, 19 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsCatania
€10
About

Ginevra Nervi, affermata compositrice di colonne sonore per cinema e televisione, si esibisce con il suo ultimo album – The Disorder of Appearances –, coronamento di una serie di singoli ed EP tra l’ambient e l’elettronica contemporanea che ha finora carat...

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Ginevra Nervi

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

