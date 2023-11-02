Top track

Marvin Gaye & Salaam Remi - I Want To Come Home For Christmas

Funky Vibes Rooftop Party

Hotel Renaissance Barcelona
Thu, 2 Nov, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
About

(ESP) Ven a disfrutar del mejor Funk & Soul en el majestuoso salón del Hotel Renaissance: Rumbo Bar & Eatery.

(ENG) Come and enjoy the best Funk & Soul format in the majestic hall of the Renaissance Hotel: Rumbo Bar & Eatery.

**IMPORTANT TO READ:

(ESP)...

Organizado por FUNKY VIBES

Venue

Hotel Renaissance Barcelona

Carrer De Pau Claris 122, 08009 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Doors open6:30 pm

