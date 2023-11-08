DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Latin Jam

El Sótano
Wed, 8 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
No te pierdas TODOS LOS MIERCOLES una de las jams mas creativas y exquisitas de la musica jazz y latina de Madrid. Sigue todas las novedades en nuestras redes sociales, en algunas sesiones disfrutaras de grandisimos invitados de la escena del Jazz que no d...

Organizado por El Sótano.
Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

