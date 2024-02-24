DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baby's Presents: Jane Remover & quannnic
+ Doors @ 7PM
Jane Remover:
As long as she can remember, Jane Remover has strived for autonomy as much as possible. The nineteen-year-old songwriter is an omnivorous listener that produces everything herself. Sh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.