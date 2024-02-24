Top track

Jane Remover - Royal Blue Walls

Jane Remover & quannnic

Market Hotel
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
New York
$26.78

Jane Remover - Royal Blue Walls
About

Baby's Presents: Jane Remover & quannnic

+ Doors @ 7PM

Jane Remover:

As long as she can remember, Jane Remover has strived for autonomy as much as possible. The nineteen-year-old songwriter is an omnivorous listener that produces everything herself. Sh...

Presented by Baby's Presents

Lineup

Jane Remover, quannnic

Venue

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

