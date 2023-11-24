DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Plug-ins presents Shtepi and guests at the Gunners

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our second show date for November!💥

Aswell as our show on the 11th November join us @thegunnerspub on 🚨Friday 24th Nov🚨 with a spellbinding lineup that will be finishing off the month!💪🏻🔥

Joined by the brilliant:

@shtepimusic

@soakedband

@televi...

Presented by Plug-ins Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.