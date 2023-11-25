Top track

Gingerella intimate show with guests at Laylow

Laylow
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spring Rain
About

Armed with jangling guitars and spitting lyrics, West London based indie rock band Gingerella have more than charmed listeners across England with sold out gigs in London and Paris and their collection of demos ‘Who Dear? Me Dear?’ racking up thousands of...

Lineup

Oscar Dunbar, Gingerella

Venue

Laylow

10 Golborne Rd, London W10 5PE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

