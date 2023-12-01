DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bootypatrol: Shatta, Afrobeat, Latino

River's King
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pour tous les fans de shatta, baile funk, afrobeats, et latino à Paris

Vibes prod. présente:

Booty Patrol en intervention au River’s King le vendredi 1er décembre.

Ta nouvelle soirée Booty Music, main sur les genoux

Booty Patrol est un duo de DJs franç...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Majors Prod.

Venue

River's King

4 Quai Saint-Bernard, 75005 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

