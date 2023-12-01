DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

XXX-Mas Lesbian Goth Night

St. Felix Hollywood
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
Selling fast
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

++++Come out and celebrate our big event in Hollywood at St. Felix. +++++

GO-GO dancers, vendors, photo booth.

DJ SETS

Ashley Bad- Resident

Marie NYX- Delusion Records

10:00PM

21+

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nightmare Market LA

Venue

St. Felix Hollywood

1602 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

