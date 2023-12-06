Top track

Oliver Marson (album launch) + guests

Two Palms
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To celebrate the release of his debut LP ‘Why Did I Choose This?’, Oliver Marson presents a launch party at Two Palms Hackney for a ludicrous night of live music.

Praised by the likes of Anthony Fantano (The Needle Drop), Wonderland, Under the Radar, Roll...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Oliver Marson & Short Waves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Oliver Marson

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

