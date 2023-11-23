DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bibliocafé / 15h30 : Vos endroits préférés à Paris

Alliance Française de Paris
Thu, 23 Nov, 3:30 pm
WorkshopParis
Rejoignez l’équipe de l’Alliance Française de Paris pour une discussion thématique autour d’un café ou d’un thé. L’occasion pour vous de découvrir cet atelier proposé aux étudiants et de parler français dans une ambiance chaleureuse !

Le thème choisi pour...

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open3:30 pm

