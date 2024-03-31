DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eulogy Presents: Sheer Mag
Sunday, March 31st, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Sheer Mag
Sheer Mag’s dizzying rise initiated in 2014, when the Philadelphia band self-released the first of three 7-inches and start...
