Top track

Sheer Mag - FAN THE FLAMES

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sheer Mag

Eulogy
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sheer Mag - FAN THE FLAMES
Got a code?

Event information

Eulogy Presents: Sheer Mag

Sunday, March 31st, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Sheer Mag

Sheer Mag’s dizzying rise initiated in 2014, when the Philadelphia band self-released the first of three 7-inches and start...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.

Lineup

Sheer Mag

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.