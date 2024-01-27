DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pablo Fierro returns to the mythical arches of East London’s Village Underground on January 27th for an extended 4 hour set.
Known best for his captivating blend of deep house, soul, and percussion - Pablo has developed hundreds of productions of the most...
