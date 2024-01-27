Top track

Pablo Fierro - Nomada

Labyrinth Presents Pablo Fierro Extended Set

Village Underground
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Pablo Fierro returns to the mythical arches of East London’s Village Underground on January 27th for an extended 4 hour set.

Known best for his captivating blend of deep house, soul, and percussion - Pablo has developed hundreds of productions of the most...

Presented by Labyrinth Events.

Lineup

Pablo Fierro

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
