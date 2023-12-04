Top track

Kitty Fitz, lilo - Raincheck

Benjamin Spike Saunders + Kitty Fitz + Lichen

The Victoria
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
Free

Triples Is Best presents... Benjamin Spike Saunders + Kitty Fitz + Lichen

Triples Is Best is excited to announce a special show celebrating the new EP from Bristol songwriter Benjamin Spike Saunders. Joining us for the night will be special performances f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best
Lichen, Kitty Fitz, Benjamin Spike Saunders

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

